Desclafani gave up five earned runs on six hits and a walk - including two home runs - in a 12-10 win over the Braves on Tuesday. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision.

Desclafani's first start since April 21 did not go well. He was pelted by the Braves for six hits, including home runs off the bats of Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson. Desclafani's workload was expected to be limited for this start due to having just missed two months on the IL for ankle inflammation, but his ineffectiveness could have led to him being pulled from the game anyways. The 32-year-old right-hander is coming off a career season in 2021 with 13 wins and a 3.17 ERA over 167.2 innings. He should have a chance to get back on track in his next start against the Reds this weekend.