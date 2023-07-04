DeSclafani landed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder fatigue, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

DeSclafani was lifted from Sunday's start against the Mets after throwing only 55 pitches, and this move will get the right-hander some rest going into the All-Star break. Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list to take DeSclafani's place.