DeSclafani (4-6) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over six-plus innings, taking the loss versus the Cubs on Friday.

DeSclafani got through six scoreless innings before running into trouble in the seventh. Ryan Walker then allowed two inherited runners to score, which was enough to give DeSclafani the loss despite his quality start. This was just the second time he's gone at least six innings over his last six appearances. The right-hander has a 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB through 76.1 innings over 13 starts this season. DeSclafani is lined up for a road start in St. Louis next week.