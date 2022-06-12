DeSclafani (ankle) allowed three hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

DeSclafani was excellent in his first game action since April 21. The right-hander still isn't eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until late June, so he's likely to make another start or two with Sacaramento to build his pitch count back up before he rejoins the Giants' roster.