DeSclafani (ankle) allowed three hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
DeSclafani was excellent in his first game action since April 21. The right-hander still isn't eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until late June, so he's likely to make another start or two with Sacaramento to build his pitch count back up before he rejoins the Giants' roster.
More News
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Slated for rehab start Saturday•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Throwing bullpen Friday•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen session•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Resumes throwing•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Won't throw for one week•