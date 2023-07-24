DeSclafani allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings Sunday against Washington.

After Scott Alexander only recorded two outs as the opener, DeSclafani came on in the first inning, allowing both inherited runners to score before surrendering four runs of his own over his subsequent four innings of work. The 33-year-old DeSclafani has failed to earn a win since May 29 -- he's pitched to a 7.79 ERA over his last 32.1 innings, going 0-4 in that span. Overall, DeSclfani is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 79:20 K:BB across 99.2 innings this season.