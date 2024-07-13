The Giants reinstated Warren (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Warren has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in May 2023. He has been playing in rehab games at Triple-A since June 18, and although he's now fully recovered, he'll remain in Sacramento after allowing 10 runs (nine earned) in just 8.1 innings. He will reclaim a spot on the 40-man roster, though he'll likely need to turn in better results in the minors before having a chance to join San Francisco.