The Giants may send Belt in for an MRI on Wednesday after he experienced left side discomfort during his ninth-inning at-bat in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The injury is a recurring one for Belt, who had previously been held out of the lineup for six straight games before rejoining the starting nine Tuesday. An MRI would shed more light on the extent of Belt's injury and allow the Giants to identify a proper course of treatment, but the 33-year-old may be forced to miss additional time regardless of what any tests reveal. For now, Belt can be considered day-to-day, and he should be viewed as unlikely to play in Wednesday's series finale in Arizona.