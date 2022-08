Doval walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates.

Offense was at a premium Saturday, and Doval made sure the Giants' lead help with a solid performance. He's pitched six consecutive scoreless innings in his last six appearances, and he's picked up saves in his last four outings. The closer owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB with 17 saves in 19 chances through 48 innings this season.