Doval allowed a hit in a shutout inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save against the Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez knocked a one-out double but Doval was able to shut the threat down and preserve the 4-1 win. He's now earned a save in back-to-back outings and has a 4.1 inning scoreless streak after coughing up three runs and blowing a chance against Miami on April 8. The 24-year-old is sporting a 5.06 ERA with a 5:2 K:BB.