Doval struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Monday night against Milwaukee.

Doval looked shaky for a moment against his first batter of the night, firing three straight balls before battling back to retire Hunter Renfroe on a flyout to center. He would then register a strikeout and a groundout to end the contest. Doval benefitted from the Giants taking a late lead in this one, as San Francisco deployed Jake McGee in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game, and Doval ended up receiving the save opportunity following a two-run blast in the top of the ninth. While Doval figures to continue to share save chances with McGee going forward, he does lead the club with four saves to McGee's two.