Doval struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Doval cruised through this outing, needing just nine pitches to earn his 16th save of the season. He's earned saves in his last three outings, and he hasn't allowed a run in his last five innings. The closer has a 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 47 innings this year.