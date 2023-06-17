Doval allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Doval allowed four straight batters to reach base, but he was able to limit the damage to one run. The slip-up ended his run of 15 straight save conversions, but he's still 18-for-20 in save chances this season as one of the most effective closers in baseball. Doval has a 2.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB through 31 innings this season, and it would likely take an extended run of poor pitching for his ninth-inning role to be challenged.