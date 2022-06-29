Rodon (7-4) allowed a run on seven hits and struck out four without walking a batter in six innings, earning the win Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Rodon turned in five shutout frames before Miguel Cabrera tagged him for an RBI single in the sixth. Over his last 27 innings, Rodon has allowed two runs while posting a 30:6 K:BB, winning three of his four starts in that span. The ace lowered his ERA to 2.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 105:28 K:BB in 86 innings overall. He's lined up for a road start in Arizona next week as he looks to stay hot into July.