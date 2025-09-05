Seymour is slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation, despite underwhelming in his first MLB start this past Saturday, when he took a loss to the Orioles after giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks over three innings. Altogether, Seymour holds a 4.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB across 24.2 frames in the big leagues. Keeping the ball in the yard has proven to be a challenge for the righty, who has already yielded eight home runs.