Seymour has allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight across 9.1 innings in four Cactus League outings, including one start.

While he has spent most of his time in the minors as a starter, the Giants' bullpen competition is wide open, and a relief role is Seymour's best shot at making the Opening Day roster. The right-hander made his big-league debut with San Francisco in the 2025 campaign and primarily operated out of the bullpen, finishing with a 4.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 36 innings in 16 outings (three starts).