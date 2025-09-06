Seymour (1-2) notched the win Friday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

Seymour threw a season-high five innings, and it was a considerable step forward after he yielded a season-worst four runs in his last start. The 26-year-old right-hander is still in the process of building up his pitch count while filling in for the injured Landen Roupp (knee), as the former tossed a season-high 75 pitches Friday. Seymour will bring a 4.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come against the division-rival Diamondbacks.