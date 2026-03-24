The Giants optioned Seymour to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although he finished the Cactus League with a strong 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 12.1 innings, Seymour will come up short in the race for spots in San Francisco's bullpen. The 27-year-old righty may reclaim a middle-relief role with the Giants if he continues to cruise on the mound to begin the Triple-A season.