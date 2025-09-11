Seymour (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on six hits across 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was a rough day for Seymour, who gave up a home run to Geraldo Perdomo to lead off the game before giving up three more runs before departing with one out in the second. The 26-year-old Seymour has given up nine runs across 9.1 innings in three starts with the Giants. He's currently scheduled to face the Diamondbacks again in his next outing, though he could return to the bullpen when Carson Whisenhunt (back) is able to rejoin the rotation.