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Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Sticking in rotation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Whisenhunt is slated to start Friday's game against the Padres in San Diego.

Whisenhunt will receive a second turn through the rotation after he took a loss while striking out seven and allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings last Sunday against the Angels following his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento. With Trevor McDonald (elbow) and Hayden Birdsong (elbow) done for the season and with Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle both candidates to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline, Whisenhunt should have a fairly clear path to sticking around in the rotation the rest of the way.

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