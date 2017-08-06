Gillaspie cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gillaspie was designated for assignment Wednesday but did not garner the interest of any other big-league clubs. He'll likely receive regular playing time with Sacramento moving forward.

