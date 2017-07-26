Gillaspie is starting at third base and batting seventh against the Pirates on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the Giants dealing Eduardo Nunez to Boston on Tuesday, it appears that Gillaspie will take over starting duties at the hot corner against righties, with some combination of Kelby Tomlinson and Miguel Gomez seeing action against southpaws. The veteran is slashing a meager .174/.237/.275 in 76 plate appearances as a reserve, so only fantasy owners in very deep formats need to concern themselves with this move. With the Giants playing well out of contention this season, they may look at younger options down the stretch over the 30-year-old Gillaspie.