Gillaspie is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite knocking a pinch-hit home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, Gillaspie will head to the bench for a third straight contest. He's slashing just .171/.229/.303 in 83 plate appearances this season, so he is far from a desirable option at third base. Jae-Gyun Hwang will draw another start at the hot corner in his place.