Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Takes seat Monday
Gillaspie is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite knocking a pinch-hit home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, Gillaspie will head to the bench for a third straight contest. He's slashing just .171/.229/.303 in 83 plate appearances this season, so he is far from a desirable option at third base. Jae-Gyun Hwang will draw another start at the hot corner in his place.
More News
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Homers off bench Sunday•
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Hits bench versus lefty Friday•
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Starting at third Wednesday•
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Activated before Friday's game•
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Return likely Friday•
-
Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Heads to disabled list•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...