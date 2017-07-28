Gillaspie is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gillaspie seems to be primed for primary third base duties now that Eduardo Nunez is out of town, although he'll hit the bench with left-hander Alex Wood taking the hill for LA. Jae-Gyun Hwang will man the hot corner in his stead.

