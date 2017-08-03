Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Designated for assignment Wednesday
Gillaspie was designated for assignment following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
The move was inevitable for Giants' 2016 postseason hero after he struggled mightily in a limited role this year (.163/.218/.288 in 87 plate appearances). Gillaspie figures to reject a move to the minors in hopes of latching on as a bench bat with a contender. Ryder Jones was called up to take his spot on the roster and in the lineup.
