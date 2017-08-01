Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Benched against lefty Tuesday
Gillaspie is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since southpaw Sean Manaea is starting on the mound for Oakland, Gillaspie will cede Tuesday's start to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Jae-Gyun Hwang will man the hot corner in his stead.
