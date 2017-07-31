Gillaspie went 1-for-2 with a pinch-hit home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old didn't start with the left-handed Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, but he left his mark once the Dodgers turned to their bullpen. Gillaspie has been splitting time at the hot corner with Jae-Gyun Hwang following the trade of Eduardo Nunez, but his .171/.229/.303 leaves much to be desired even if he is on the favorable side of a platoon.