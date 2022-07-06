Leone (3-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks. He was charged with four runs on two hits and two hits with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Leone had a one-run lead to protect in the eighth inning. He struggled with command and threw a pair of wild pitches before he was replaced by Camilo Doval, who gave up a three-run home run to Daulton Varsho. The poor outing from Leone stands in contrast to his steady June (1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings). He's still surrendering too many baserunners, as evidenced by his 1.48 WHIP to go with a 3.64 ERA and 33:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings this year. He's added a save, 10 holds and two blown saves as a high-leverage option, though Leone is still unlikely to get regular save chances.