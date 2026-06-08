Giants' Dylan Smith: Records first save

Smith picked up the save Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Smith shut the door in Sunday's low-scoring affair, retiring the side in order in the 10th inning to secure his first career save and a Giants victory. The right-hander's save opportunity came about with Caleb Kilian, Erik Miller and Keaton Winn already having been deployed in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Smith likely won't see save chances regularly, though the 26-year-old could work his way into more high-leverage opportunities if he continues to pitch well.