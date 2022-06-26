Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Longoria has homered in consecutive games and he's hit safely in six straight, going 8-for-21 (.381) during the streak. The third baseman tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning with his blast before adding a sac fly in the third for the Giants' fourth run. Longoria had another short burst of power in late May before suffering a minor shoulder injury, but it looks like he's back in a groove. He's batting .241 with an .801 OPS, seven homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles through 122 plate appearances this year, and he should command a majority of the starts at the hot corner, though the 36-year-old is likely to get routine rest.