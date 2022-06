Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Monday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria has been out of the lineup since Friday while battling left hamstring tightness, but he hasn't been shut down completely, as he appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday. He's not quite ready to be involved from the start of the game, however, so Thairo Estrada will get the nod at third base.