Single-A San Jose placed Kilen on its 7-day injured list Aug. 16 due to an unspecified injury.

Kilen, the No. 13 overall pick in the First-Year Player Draft back in June, slashed .205/.279/.282 with no home runs or stolen bases in 10 games for San Jose before landing on the IL. The Giants haven't indicated whether the 21-year-old shortstop has any chance of returning before the California League season comes to a close in September.