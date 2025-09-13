Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants reinstated Encarnacion (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday.
A Grade 2 strain in Encarnacion's right hamstring has kept him on the shelf since early August. After playing in five rehab games and going 2-for-17 with two RBI, a run scored and a steal, the 27-year-old outfielder will return to San Francisco and replace Dominic Smith (hamstring) on the 28-man roster. Encarnacion will start in right field and bat seventh Saturday but isn't expected to receive regular starts down the stretch.
More News
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Ready for next step in rehab•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Officially lands on IL•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Heading back to injured list•