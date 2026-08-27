Cox went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Reds.

Cox got San Francisco on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the second inning, and he drew a leadoff walk in the fifth before coming around to score. He's homered in two of his last three outings and is batting .240 with four runs scored, three RBI and two home runs in 26 plate appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 14. Overall, he's slashing .255/.269/.529 with nine runs scored, six RBI, four stolen bases and three long balls across 55 plate appearances this season.