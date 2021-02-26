Humphreys was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Humphreys began the offseason in San Francisco before being designated for assignment in November and claimed by Cleveland. Cleveland evidently didn't see him as a key piece and designated him for assignment Wednesday, so he's now back with his former club. He's yet to appear in a game above the High-A level, so he's unlikely to pay a significant big-league role this season.