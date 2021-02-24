Humphreys was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Wednesday.
Humphreys was claimed off waivers by Cleveland in November, but he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster after the team claimed outfielder Harold Ramirez on Wednesday. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and has pitched just two innings in the minors since then.
