Humphreys cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A San Antonio on Monday.
Humphreys was waived three times over the offseason before eventually landing with the Padres. He never cracked the team's active roster, however, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man after allowing 13 runs (11 earned) in 10.2 innings for San Antonio.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Humphreys: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Padres' Jordan Humphreys: Claimed by Padres•
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Claimed by Giants•
-
Indians' Jordan Humphreys: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Jordan Humphreys: Scooped up by Cleveland•
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Designated for assignment•