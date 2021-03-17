Humphreys was optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday.
Humphreys was claimed off waivers by the Padres in early March and spent some time with the major-league coaching staff, but he'll now prepare to begin the regular season in the minors. The right-hander didn't make any appearances in Cactus League games over the first several weeks of spring training.
