Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
8:46 pm ET 1 min read
Humphreys was designated for assignment Friday.
He was placed on the restricted list by the
Giants back in August for an undisclosed reason after they acquired him from the Mets for Billy Hamilton. It seems like he never fully rebounded from Tommy John surgery in 2017. More News
