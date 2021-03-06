Humphreys was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Saturday.
Humphreys has had a very busy offseason. He began it in San Francisco but has since gone to Cleveland, back to San Francisco and now San Diego. It's quite a lot of movement for a player who has yet to pitch above High-A and is unlikely to make a significant major-league impact this season.
More News
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Claimed by Giants•
-
Indians' Jordan Humphreys: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Jordan Humphreys: Scooped up by Cleveland•
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Lands on restricted list•
-
Giants' Jordan Humphreys: Sent packing to San Francisco•