Giants' Landen Roupp: Bounces back with quality start

Roupp (6-8) earned the win over Toronto on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over eight innings.

Roupp breezed through five scoreless frames before Kazuma Okamoto tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth. That ended up being the only run the right-hander allowed en route to his eighth quality start of the season. The outing was particularly impressive because Roupp logged a season-high eight innings after going a season-low 2.2 frames while walking six batters and allowing six runs in a loss to Arizona in his previous start. He's had some bad blowups this season, but overall Roupp has managed a survivable 4.27 ERA along with a 1.31 WHIP and 104:42 K:BB over 97 innings spanning 18 starts.