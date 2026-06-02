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Giants' Landen Roupp: Lit up in second inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Roupp (5-6) took the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on eight hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out four.

The second inning was a disastrous one for Roupp, who was clobbered for seven of his season-worst eight earned runs on the evening. Only half of his 96 pitches landed for strikes Monday, and the 27-year-old right-hander also tied a season high in walks allowed. Roupp will be trying to put Monday's dud in the rear-view mirror his next time out against the Cubs in Chicago, where he'll take a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB over 64 innings.

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