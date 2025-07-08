Roupp allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

Roupp did a nice job keeping the Phillies' bats in check, as he allowed just one extra-base hit. However, that double resulted in a run, and Roupp was lifted after five frames having thrown 100 pitches. As usual, the right-hander didn't miss many bats -- he notched just four whiffs and has now punched out four or fewer batters in three straight starts. However, Roupp has bounced back nicely from a 1.2-inning, six-run blowup against the Dodgers on June 21; over four subsequent starts, he's posted a 1.33 ERA across 20.1 frames.