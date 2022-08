Gonzalez will be called up by the Giants on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez was sent to the minors in mid-August, and he went 4-for-17 with three runs, an RBI, five walks and seven strikeouts over five games during his time at Sacramento. The 26-year-old should provide outfield depth and will likely be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Twins.