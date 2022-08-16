site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Not starting Tuesday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gonzalez is mired in a 1-for-30 slump over his past nine games and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the last three days. LaMonte Wade will start in right field and bat ninth.
