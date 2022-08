Gonzalez (illness) is starting in right field and batting eighth Monday against San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gonzalez was held out of Sunday's series finale against Minnesota while tending to an illness, but he's since received clearance to return. The outfielder has struggled at the dish in the month of August, slashing .133/.231/.156 with one double, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored over 14 games.