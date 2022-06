Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win against the Dodgers.

Gonzalez knocked in the Giants' second run with a second-inning single, and he subsequently moved into scoring position by swiping second base. The RBI and theft were each the second of what was been a tough June for the rookie thus far. Through nine games this month, Gonzalez is batting .167 (4-for-24) with no extra-base hits.