The Giants optioned Wilkinson and recalled him from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Designated as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Wilkinson ended up coming up from Sacramento start the first game of the twin bill. Despite taking a loss and dropping to 0-2 through his three big-league starts, Wilkinson turned in a credible performance, striking out four batters over six innings while limiting Arizona to two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Even with San Francisco paring its active roster back to 26 men following the doubleheader, Wilkinson will stick around with the big club after reliever Sam Hentges (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The rookie left-hander could be called upon to make another start during the Giants' series with the Mets at Citi Field during the upcoming weekend.