The Guardians traded Wilkinson and the 29th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for Patrick Bailey, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkinson has performed well since receiving a promotion to Double-A at the start of the season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.93 WHIP alongside a 36:9 K:BB through 28.1 innings (six starts). He will likely report to Double-A Richmond to begin his tenure in the Giants organization.