Giants' Michael Reed: Grabs breather
Reed is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Reed is on the bench for a third straight game, suggesting he may have fallen behind the likes of Connor Joe and Gerardo Parra -- who are both starting Monday -- on the outfield depth chart thanks to his ugly start to the season (0-for-7 with five strikeouts through three games).
