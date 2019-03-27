Giants' Michael Reed: Sticking with big club
Manager Bruce Bochy informed Reed on Tuesday that he would be included on the Giants' Opening Day roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Reed had been competing for a reserve role in the Giants' outfield, but he may find himself in line for the top job in left field to begin the season after projected starter Mac Williamson injured his hand in Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Athletics. X-rays on Williamson's hand came back negative, but he could still be looking at a trip to the injured list to begin the season. In addition to Reed, Rule 5 pickup Connor Joe is a candidate to handle work in left, but the limited big-league track record of both players probably means that neither warrants a look outside of NL-only formats.
